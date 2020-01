The January transfer window is now open, with a host of Championship clubs eyeing deals!

And we've got all the latest transfer gossip from around the web - including rumours from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County. Just scroll down and click through the pages to take a look.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. (Lancashire Post)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Southampton winger Josh Sims. (Various)

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are both considering a move for Manchester Uniteds George Tanner in the January transfer window (Manchester Evening News)

Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow has also been linked with a move to Elland Road this window. (The Sun)

Coventry City, Doncaster and Oxford United are interested in Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne. (Football Insider)

Boros Marvin Johnson has been linked with a move to Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer. (Teesside Gazette)

Sunderland are hoping that they can agree a permanent move for Leeds United right-back Lewie Coyle. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window. (The Sun)