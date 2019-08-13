Carabao Cup victory tonight would be overdue for Morecambe

Morecambe go in search of their first League Cup victory in three years when they travel to Mansfield Town this evening.

Three days after drawing 2-2 with the Stags in League Two, Jim Bentley’s players make the return journey to Field Mill.

They go there, looking for a first victory in the competition since winning at Rotherham United in August 2016.

Since then, they have exited the competition at the first-round stage with defeats against Barnsley and Preston North End.

The Shrimps travel to Mansfield on the back of Saturday’s game which saw them lead by two goals and hit the woodwork before being pegged back.

“It was an eventful game against one of the most fancied teams in the league,” said Bentley. “We started well and deserved out lead.

“We were well on top, got two goals and were desperately unlucky not to get a third through Adam Buxton’s free-kick that could have killed them off if it had gone in.

“In Nicky Maynard and Danny Rose they have two of the best strikers at this level and they will always get chances and that is what happened.

‘They had a lot of the second half but there was another real turning point when Cole Stockton hit the post after a fantastic move.

“A minute later they went down the field and scored a second with a really good goal from Rose.

“My main disappointment about the game is that I think we have a lot more in our tank.”