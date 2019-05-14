Captaincy was a surprise to Shrimps defender Sam

Sam Lavelle admitted he was shocked to be handed the captain’s armband for Morecambe’s final two games of the season.

The central defender was named as skipper with club captain Barry Roche and his understudy, Alex Kenyon, on the bench for the matches with Cambridge United and Newport County AFC.

He captained them to a win at the Abbey Stadium before the final-day draw at the Globe Arena.

“It was a surprise,” Lavelle said of his elevation to skipper.

“I think there are a few lads ahead of me in the pecking order to be captain.

“I do think of myself as a captain in the future though because I do like to talk and organise on the pitch.

“If I’m not captain in the future, at least I can say I never lost a game!”

The 22-year-old is currently in Thailand on a three-week holiday and hopes to return to news that the club will be training at Lancaster University again next season.

“I’m looking forward to July and, ideally, we’ll be at the university,” he said.

“It’s made a massive difference; the pitch they have and the gym facilities are second to none and I think it’s definitely helped us.”