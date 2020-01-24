Cambridge examination for struggling Morecambe at foot of League Two table

Morecambe manager Derek Adams wants his players to take heart from their displays against League Two’s leading lights after they dropped to the bottom of the table.

The Shrimps’ 4-1 defeat at Northampton Town last weekend, coupled with Stevenage’s win against Cambridge United, saw Adams’ players go back to the foot of the division.

However, the former Plymouth Argyle boss is heartened by what he has seen of late from his players.

He said: “There are 18 games to go and a lot of points to be played for.

“We just have to look at the teams we’ve played in recent times.

“We’ve played the majority of the games against the top teams, the likes of Bradford City, Colchester United, Port Vale and Northampton. We have performed really well against them and we have to take confidence from that.”

Having been well beaten by Stevenage, Cambridge make the trip to the Globe Arena tomorrow after winning the reverse fixture with Morecambe at the end of December. Seven points separate the bottom seven sides in the division, and while it would seem to be a key game for the Shrimps, their home form offers reasons to be optimistic.

They have only lost one of their last seven games at home in league and cup, as opposed to five straight defeats on the road.

Adams said: “We started well at Northampton and had a couple of opportunities.

“There were some individual errors for the goals and we weren’t able to capitalise on the pressure we had.

“We’re looking forward to getting back home, we’ve performed well at home.

“We have to change that away from home and try to get the results that we have been doing at the Globe Arena.”