Callum Robinson believes early transfer business shows Preston is the place to be

Callum Robinson believes Preston’s swift business in the January transfer window is a sign the club is on the up.

North End have already added forwards Louis Moult and Billy Bodin to their ranks in the first few days of 2018, the latter likely to make his debut in the FA Cup third-round tie at Wycombe today.

The pair join a side ninth in the Championship, having lost for the first time in 10 games against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day.

“You always want the squad to be improving and lads to come in and better the squad,” Robinson said. “It’s good that we’ve got some business done quite quickly and it just proves that we’re on the up.

“The lads who have been here all season have done well to get to a position where in this hard division, players want to join North End. It just shows how positive results can really attract players.”

The arrivals of Moult and Bodin will mean more competition for Robinson, who is enjoying his best spell of the season, having scored his third of the campaign in the 3-2 defeat to Boro at Deepdale.

“It’s going to help the squad, that’s the main thing,” said the 22-year-old.

“You up your game without knowing because you have to keep on your toes because there are lads always ready to come in. It’s been like that all season.

“Whether I’ve been in the team or someone else has had a run, you’ve always got to make sure you bring your ‘A’ game.

“If want to get to where we are capable of we’re going to need to have more numbers with the quality as well.

“In the last six or seven weeks I’ve got myself in and I’ve been really enjoying it.

“I’ve just been trying to do my best for the lads and we’ve done really well, going nine unbeaten until Monday.” Attention turns from the play-off chase to the FA Cup at Adams Park today though, Robinson insisting Preston will not be taking Gareth Ainsworth’s League Two promotion-chasers lightly.

“On paper it looks like it should be comfortable but it’s the FA Cup,” Robinson said.

“Plus it’s at their place, which is going to be hard.

“They have threats, Adebayo Akinfenwa is a bit of a legend in my hometown of Northampton, and we’ll be doing all our usual work.

“We’ll make sure that we know what we’ve got to do and will have a good look at them because some of the lads won’t know a lot about their players.

“We’re going to have to work hard and graft because it won’t be easy.

“We had Arsenal last year, which was a great night, but you know whoever you get in the FA Cup it’s going to be tough.”