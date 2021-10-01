Brig legend Chris Marlow has backed old club for success

Brig sit in fifth spot in the table after a terrific start to the campaign which has seen them win six of their opening 11 league games.

Marlow helped the club kick-start their campaign by featuring in their opening two wins of the season against Hyde United and Gainsborough Trinity at the end of August.

However, the 5-1 victory over Trinity would prove to be the final game of Marlow’s Brig career after he decided to bring the curtain down on his long stint at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium after 12 years of service and nearly 500 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Marlow (photo: Ruth Hornby)

With a young family to think about, the 32-year-old decided to step away from the commitment of playing Northern Premier League football by joining Longridge Town, who play in the North West Counties Premier Division.

Marlow admits Brig is still very much in his blood and it is the first result, alongside his beloved Preston North End’s, that he looks for every Saturday and having seen at close quarters the squad boss Jamie Milligan has put together this season, he believes they can go far.

Brig snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions on Tuesday night as they edged a tight game at Mickleover 1-0.

This weekend, they are without a game as scheduled opponents Whitby Town remain in the FA Cup but on Tuesday they have the mouthwatering prospect of South Shields arriving at Irongate.

“I think Bamber Bridge will do all right this season because Milli knows how to get the best out of those players and he plays the right way – attacking.

“His links with clubs like Blackpool and Fleetwood helps in terms of getting the loan signings in.

“To be honest, with the budget that the club has they should be struggling but the lads he’s brought in and the way he runs the team – it’s shown with the results that they have had. I think he can do something with that team this season.”

Marlow’s focus this season is helping Longridge Town push for a play-off place. Lee Ashcroft’s men are in third spot in the table, although they were surprisingly beaten 4-1 by Squires

Gate on Tuesday night. This weekend, they host Wythenshawe Town.

With former Football League club Macclesfield at the top of the table, Marlow admits winning promotion is a tall order for a club like Longridge.

“It is tough to get out of the division especially when you have got Macclesfield in it who are throwing money at it.

“We want to win promotion and it’s a good club. We play the right way and the pitch at the Mike Riding Ground is superb.”

Big Interview: Brig legend Chris Marlow talks about his famous play-off final winning goal – only in Saturday’s Lancashire Post