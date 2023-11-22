Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club’s board of directors have accepted Mark’s decision to leave the club and are now looking for a new manager to lead the team.

A statement said: “We can confirm that Graham Lancashire, Craig Rutherford and Mark Thornley will also leave the club.

Andy Baker, Chairman of Lancaster City FC said: “Mark has had a great run as a manager of this club, providing stability in the league, securing a Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy win and overseeing a difficult period for the club during Covid.

"We thank Mark for his service and wish him our best for the future. We would also like to put on record our thanks to Graham, Craig and Mark Thornley for their work and professionalism during their time at the club and again, we wish them all our best and hopefully see them at the Giant Axe in the future”

He added: “As a Board, we’re looking to professionalise every part of our club.

"Over the last 18-months, we've increased sponsorship income, gate numbers and bar spend, and that’s put us in a stronger financial position but not without significant financial challenges ahead. We want to bring investment into the club and take us from strength-to-strength.