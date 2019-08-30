Boss Mark Fell hails Lancaster City’s unlikley goal hero

Mark Fell admitted he had all but given up hope that his team would finally break down Atherton Collieries at the Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

The Dolly Blues boss felt his side had been the better side over the course of the match, but had failed to find a way through a resolute visitors’ defence.

But as the clock moved past 90 minutes, City found a winner – from the most unlikeliest of sources.

Thirty-eight-year-old midfielder David Norris popped up at the back post to head home Jack Armer’s enticing cross from the left.

Although a veteran of nearly 500 Football League appearances, the diminutive Norris – who stands at around 5ft 8intall – was rarely known for his heading ability.

However, the former Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle player, turned up trumps in the final moments to hand City their second NPL Premeir Division win of the season so far.

“We had lots of great chances during the match,” said Fell. “We controlled the play apart from a 10-minute spell in the first half and one in the second.

“For about 20 minutes at the end of the first half, they never got out of their own half, the only thing missing was putting the ball in the net.

“I thought we had a couple of really good penalty appeals turned down as well.

“But we ended up having to rely on a 38-year-old to put away a header at the back post.

“During his career, he was known for everything else except his heading.”

After losing 4-1 at the hands of Basford United away last Saturday, Fell decided to freshen up his squad.

In came Lewis Fensome. Simon Wills, Sam Bailey and Luke Thompson for the visit of Atherton.

He added: “For the first three games of the season we were unchanged and with the benefit of hindsight, maybe some of the lads were blowing a bit on Saturday at Basford.”

City are at Gainsborough Trinity tomorrow, with the hosts below the Dolly Blues in the NPL Premier Division table having picked up four points.

Fell will welcome back striker Brad Carsley this weekend, who went down with a bout of tonsillitis on Monday, to his 20-man squad.