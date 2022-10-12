Boss Mark Fell believes the supporters are beginning to see the real Lancaster City

The Dolly Blues have been stung by a horrendous injury list which saw them struggle to form a team in some games and leading them to sink into the relegation zone in the early NPL Premier Division campaign.

However, the injury crisis has begun to alleviate in recent weeks and positive results have started to come.

Although City are still without a few key individuals including skipper Andy Teague, Charlie Bailey, Nial Cowperthwaite, Jake Connolly and goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, their squad has had a stronger look to it and that has been apparent in last two games.

Lancaster City have won two on the bounce (photo: Phil Dawson)

A Nico Evangelinos hat-trick helped City defeat Morpeth Town 3-2 away from home on Saturday to progress to the first round proper of the FA Trophy where they have been drawn at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

The Dolly Blues built on that success with a superb 2-1 victory over Warrington Rylands at Giant Axe on Tuesday night. It was their first home win of the season – and lifted them out of the bottom four.

After the match, Fell said: “It just felt like a Lancaster City performance.

"We have waited a long time and it’s been frustrating for everyone but we always said judge this team when we get players back.

"Judge this team when we have got our first XI or our first 13 or 14. That is what we are starting to get now.

"Some of the individual performances out there were immense. It was a real heart and soul, workmanlike performance with lots of quality. I thought our link up play was brilliant.”

City are without a game this weekend – their next fixture sees Warrington Town head to Giant Axe on Tuesday.

They are likely to be without Teague and Connolly, although Charlie Bailey and Cowperthwaite could come into contention.

"Teaguey needs a small procedure so we will get that done and then he will be able to play very soon after that," said Fell. "Jake needs an operation but Cowps is close and Charlie’s close although he had a slight setback on Tuesday so we will get that assessed.