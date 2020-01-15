Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi makes loan switch to League Two side Morecambe

Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi has joined League Two side Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old makes the move to the Globe Arena in search of regular first-team football having made just three appearances for the Seasiders this term.

The Congo international has yet to feature in the league this season, his only appearances coming in the League Cup and EFL Trophy.

"This is a good move for Chris at an important stage of the season. We wish him well," chief executive Ben Mansford said.

Mafoumbi, a 2017 signing on a free transfer, has often found himself on the bench as backup - playing just 28 games in his three seasons with the club.

With the shot stopper out of contract at the end of the season, he’s likely to have played his last game for the club.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Halstead is currently Morecambe’s number one.

With Mafoumbi departing and Jak Alnwick facing a potential 12-week lay off, this could see Pool dip into the transfer market for another goalkeeper.

They have today been linked with a loan move for out-of-favour Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, who is also wanted by Gary Bowyer's Bradford City.

The Seasiders do still have Mark Howard and Jack Sims on their books.

The likes of Nick Anderton, Michael Nottingham, Ben Tollitt and Adi Yussuf could also depart the club this month in search of regular football.