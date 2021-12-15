Rob Apter returns to Blackpool following impressive loan spell in non-league with Bamber Bridge

The attacking-midfielder scored 10 times in 22 appearances during his stint working under Jamie Milligan and John Hills.

It’s now expected Apter, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the Seasiders, will head out on loan further up the pyramid in January.

“Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following the end of his work experience loan period at Irongate,” Bamber Bridge said in a statement.

“His final game was last weekend's home game against Scarborough Athletic.

“The 18-year-old joined the club at the start of the season and notched up a total of 22 appearances and a very impressive 10 goals, including his amazing free kick away at Stafford Rangers.

“Everyone at Brig would like to wish Rob all the best for his future footballing career, which we are sure will be a very bright one.”

Apter is highly-rated at Bloomfield Road

Speaking to The Gazette last week, Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford revealed there’s likely to be a lot of interest in Apter, who has also featured for Scotland’s Under-19s this season.

“Rob is a fantastic young man,” he said.

“He’s got an infectious character on the pitch because he’s got this natural ability to go past people and have fans on the edge of their seats.

“I know how well he did in the FA Youth Cup last year and he’s doing ever so well with Scotland, who rate him very highly.

“He’s really embraced the loan move to Bamber Bridge and I suspect there will be interest in Rob from higher leagues.

“Like we saw with others, we’ll use the loan window to continue to develop him.

“I’m pleased one of our brightest young players has committed his long-term future to the club. It’s what we want.”

Apter was initially joined at Brig by his Blackpool teammate Ewan Bange, who also hit double figures before being recalled and sent out on loan to National League North side Telford.