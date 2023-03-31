This one needs no building up, but we’ll do it anyway.

The two West Lancashire rivals make their return from the international break in their biggest fixture of the season.

Blackpool won the original encounter 4-2 at Bloomfield Road back in October, while PNE will be out for revenge on home turf - just as they did last season when both sides won their home games.

Both sides also come into the game off the back of conceding four in their last outings - the Seasiders losing 4-1 to Coventry City while Middlesbrough also put four past the Lilywhites.

There’s a big gap between the two sides in the league table though - 18 in total. Ryan Lowe’s side sit in 12th and still harbour faint hopes of a late play-off charge, albeit the gap to the top six sits at seven points with just eight games remaining.

As for Mick McCarthy’s side, they sit in a perilous position, inside the bottom three and with their Championship status on the line.

Blackpool are four points adrift of Cardiff City, who take on Welsh rivals Swansea City later today before making the trip to Bloomfield Road for a huge six-pointer on Good Friday.

Today’s derby will be officiated by top flight official Andre Marriner, who has dished out 57 yellow cards and two reds in the 17 games he’s taken charge of.