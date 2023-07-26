Tom Bloxham and Shayne Lavery scored in each half on Tuesday evening, but there were worrying scenes at the end of the game as Blackpool substitute Brad Holmes was stretchered off after a clash of heads with Farrend Rawson.

Blackpool started the game on the front foot, CJ Hamilton causing problems with his pace down the right-hand side and seeing two early shots blocked by Rawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game burst into life after the half-hour with Neil Critchley’s players twice being denied by their former keeper, Stuart Moore.

Shayne Lavery's goal cancelled out Tom Bloxham's opener Picture: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Lavery had the first sight of goal on 31 minutes with a shot from the left-hand side of the area that drew a save, low to his left, from the Morecambe shot-stopper.

Jake Beesley then headed wide at full stretch before Moore was called into action again, superbly saving after Lavery had got in behind Jacob Bedeau.

After a slow start, Morecambe began to threaten with Michael Mellon’s effort across the six-yard box almost finding the sliding Rawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Shrimps who ended the half by scoring the game’s opening goal on 44 minutes as Donald Love floated a free-kick to the far post and Bloxham was left in space to volley past Richard O’Donnell from 12 yards.

Brad Holmes was stretchered off late on Picture: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Blackpool were soon back in the game after the break with Lavery finally beating Moore.

The striker created the opening for himself with a superb dummy that saw him burst past Rawson before a run on goal brought a cool finish past Moore.

Chances were at a premium from there with Hamilton volleying wide from the edge of the area and Adam Mayor directing a free kick straight at O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game then came to an unfortunate conclusion when Holmes clashed heads with Rawson, which led to a long delay before he was stretchered off and the match brought to an early conclusion.

Morecambe: S Moore (A Smith 81), Love, Senior, Bedeau (Stokes 79), Rawson, Songo’o, Davenport (Slew 68), McKiernan (Brown 79), Mayor (C Smith 79), Mellon, Bloxham (Melbourne 68). Subs not used: Taylor, Rooney, Dobson.