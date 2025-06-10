Blackpool handed Tony Rodwell his own fairytale after death of Colne Dynamoes

Tony Rodwell on the ball for Blackpool (photo: Blackpool Supporters' Association)

Big Interview: Craig Salmon talks to ex-Blackpool winger Tony Rodwell in the third and final part

​It would arguably have been the footballing fairytale story to end all others; a club formed by a group of school friends in 1963 that remarkably rose to within one promotion of the Football League a little under three decades later.

Colne Dynamoes nearly completed the impossible when they went from local park league outfit to the cusp of the Fourth Division.

Driven by founder Graham White – an original member of the team who later went on to manage and own the club – the Dynamoes had blitzed their way through the non-league pyramid.

It appeared almost a given that they would complete the impossible dream when they stormed to the Northern Premier League title by a record-breaking 26 points to claim a place in the Football Conference in 1990.

A local businessman, White had bankrolled the Dynamoes to success but in a shock and unexpected twist, the club folded that summer after its Holt House stadium failed to meet the necessary ground grading criteria to compete at the higher level.

Tony Rodwell had been one of the Dynamoes’ star players during that title-winning campaign.

Having arrived in East Lancashire the previous year, the wing wizard had spent his entire career up to that point in non-league football.

Tony Rodwell signed for Blackpool from Colne Dynamoes

But he was looking forward to the prospect of another promotion tilt and potentially fulfilling his ambition of playing in the Football League.

However, his dream appeared to lay in tatters when the club – who had turned professional in 1989 – went out of business.

With a contract now worthless, Rodwell feared for his future.

Happily, Blackpool came picking at the Dynamoes’ carcass and offered him a route into the Football League. Despite being offered less money to play for the Tangerines, he jumped at the opportunity to move to Bloomfield Road.

Tony Rodwell in action for Blackpool alongside Trevor Sinclair

He went on to enjoy four years with the Seasiders, two of which were played in League One after the club won promotion in 1992.

But Rodwell will never forget his stint playing for the Dynamoes.

“I was playing for Runcorn and I remember Dynamoes had been sending a scout to watch our centre-forward Mark Carter,” Rodwell said.

“But I think every time he came to watch, I played well so they ended up signing me. I think they paid £50,000 for me.

“I went full-time and it ended up changing my life. I played the best that I had ever played in my life – I think the full-time training did me good.

“I scored some great goals and played really, really well.

“When I signed, I think we were sixth in the table, but I think I only lost one game playing for Dynamoes.

“We played Marine on Boxing Day, their lad scored a worldie and that’s the only game I ever lost.

“I remember the day after, we were called in by the owner. We had a crisis meeting because we had lost a game.

“I had never seen anything like it, we were having one-on-one meetings as to why we lost the game.

“We ended up winning the league by a record number of points.

“Graham White was a single-minded guy who had made a lot of money.

“I suppose you don’t really need to be Einstein, he just bought all the best players and hoped that they gelled.

“He paid for everything; masseurs, pre-match meals, everything was done properly and he brought success. I thank him for signing me.”

Unbelievably, Dynamoes were tipped to eclipse near neighbours Burnley, who at that time were languishing in the old Fourth Division.

White had made an offer to buy the Clarets and also attempted to forge a deal with their board to allow Dynamoes to ground share Turf Moor.

“I remember there was a football magazine called Match,” said Rodwell, who is related to ex-Everton, Manchester City and England midfielder Jack Rodwell.

“It did an article predicting what football would look like in five years’ time and it had Colne Dynamoes in League One.

“A few teams were jealous because White was spending money and buying all the best players.

“But he was putting money back into non-league – the clubs he was buying players from.

“He did upset a few people, I think originally he wanted to buy Burnley and then wanted to ground share with them. I think he rubbed them up the wrong way and fell out with them.

“Burnley is a massive club but football-wise, at the time, there was nothing between the two.”

As it was, Rodwell would lock horns with Burnley in Blackpool colours over the next four seasons following Dynamoes’ demise.

Both clubs won promotion in 1992 and Rodwell became a key player for the Seasiders until Sam Allardyce took charge at Bloomfield Road in 1994.

Allardyce brought a few of his own players in, such as Phil Brown and David Burke, and Rodwell felt his time was numbered under the future England manager.

“I remember the first game of the season we were playing a team who had just come up from the Fourth Division, I think it was Carlisle,” said Rodwell.

“I thought I played quite well but he took me off after 55 minutes but in those days they used to announce the man of the match five minutes before the end, and they gave it to me.

“They made him look stupid and whether he held that against me I don’t know.

“There was one game at Brentford and I was ill and I told him so. He told me to start and see how I do.

“He kept me on but at the end of the game, we had a corner which Sam told me to take. I wasn’t feeling right and the corner did not reach the front post, it hit the sidenetting.

“He had a right go at me after the game, but I told him I was ill.

“Billy Ayre had become the manager of Scarborough and I think he paid £35,000 to take me there.”

Despite being long-time retired as a player, Rodwell is still involved in the game, working as a television floor manager primarily tending to the needs of all the international broadcasters at Premier League games.

“I have done it since 2005,” said Rodwell, whose daughter Stacey also played football for Everton, Manchester United and Los Angeles and is currently a football agent.

“I have made a really good career out of it. I have worked at Champions League games, I did Paris St Germain versus Aston Villa this season other sports like golf, basketball, rugby. I have worked for TNT, CBS...it’s been good.”