Blackpool 4 Morecambe 1: Shrimps suffer FA Cup loss in front of new boss Derek Adams

Morecambe’s FA Cup woes continued as they suffered another first round exit in losing at Bloomfield Road.

The Shrimps were beaten at that stage for a 10th time in 13 seasons as first-half goals from Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and Matty Virtue laid a platform for the Seasiders’ success.

Cole Stockton had pulled one back with half-time approaching for the Shrimps, who were watched by incoming manager Derek Adams, but Sullay Kaikai’s late goal ensured a comfortable home victory.

Adams’ new players could, however, have been forgiven for feeling hard done by in the first half when they hit the woodwork twice and saw their hosts find the net seconds later on both occasions.

Morecambe’s caretaker bosses, Barry Roche and Kevin Ellison, had named an unchanged line-up from that which saw off Leyton Orient.

Nevertheless, it was Blackpool who started the brighter with Mark Halstead forced into early saves from Delfouneso and Gnanduillet.

The latter had also dragged a shot off target from 20 yards before Blackpool took a ninth minute lead.

Luke Conlan had initially blocked Liam Feeney’s cross but the wing-back collected the loose ball and sent it into the Morecambe area.

Gnanduillet headed back across goal and there was Delfouneso to score from close range with an effort which seemed to find the net in slow motion.

In contrast, Morecambe were restricted to a couple of long-range efforts that were blocked before they came within inches of levelling on 23 minutes.

A free-kick routine saw Lewis Alessandra play the ball over the top to Sam Lavelle, who had sneaked behind the home defence but saw his effort crash off the bar and away to safety.

A minute later, however, and they fell further behind when Gnanduillet rose highest to head home Kaikai’s corner.

The hosts continued to look the more threatening but Morecambe were denied by the woodwork for a second time on 43 minutes when Stockton struck the upright from 18 yards.

History repeated itself seconds later when Blackpool went down the other end where Halstead pushed out Gnanduillet’s cross and Virtue tapped home.

Yet the Shrimps gave themselves a lifeline seconds before the break when Jak Alnwick spilled Tom Brewitt’s shot and Stockton converted the loose ball.

Ellison and Roche switched things around at half-time, introducing A-Jay Leitch-Smith for Andrew Tutte.

Yet, they saw Morecambe almost go further behind two minutes into the second half when Kaikai broke forward and fired narrowly over the top.

Lavelle’s last-ditch clearance denied Gnanduillet, while at the other end, John O’Sullivan sent a 25-yard free-kick wide of goal.

Jay Spearing was off target from a similar distance as Morecambe struggled to break down their hosts despite introducing Shaun Miller and Jordan Cranston.

If anything, it was Blackpool who should have added to their tally further when a superb, high-speed break, ended with Kaikai blazing over when well placed.

However, there would be no let-off in the 84th minute when Kaikai completed the scoring by lofting the ball over Halstead to wrap up victory.

Blackpool: Alnwick, Edwards, Heneghan, Husband, Feeney (Nuttall 79), Spearing, Virtue (Guy 61), Kaikai, Macdonald (Turton 61), Delfouneso, Gnanduillet. Subs not used: Sims, Scannell, Thompson, Tilt.

Morecambe: Halstead, Tanner, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, Brewitt, Tutte (Leitch-Smith 46), O’Sullivan (Cranston 74), Wildig, Alessandra, Stockton (Miller 67). Subs not used: Roche, Sutton, Kenyon, Buxton.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

Attendance: 5,371.