Blackpool 4 Morecambe 1: Shrimps’ caretaker boss Barry Roche bemoans ‘poor’ goals

Barry Roche admitted Morecambe were annoyed with themselves following their FA Cup first round defeat.

The Shrimps exited this season’s competition following a 4-1 loss against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

First-half goals from Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and Matty Virtue had put the Seasiders firmly in charge.

However, the Shrimps – watched by new boss Derek Adams – had struck the woodwork twice before Cole Stockton pulled one back with half-time approaching.

Try as they might, however, the second half saw the Shrimps struggle to break down their hosts before Sullay Kaikai wrapped up victory for Simon Grayson’s players with a late strike.

“Obviously we’re bitterly disappointed with the result,” said Roche, who teamed up with Kevin Ellison for their second game in temporary charge.

“As we said to the lads, we felt we didn’t reach the standards we set last week.

“Overall, the performance wasn’t necessarily a bad one but goals change games and I think we conceded poor goals.

“In any game, it’s important not to concede an early goal but, coming to a club in a higher division and a good side, you can’t afford to give them a leg up – and we did that.

“We’d spoken about how dangerous they were from set plays so it’s disappointing to concede from set plays.

“We played some nice stuff at times but we felt we should have used the ball a lot better.

“We got ourselves into it just before half-time and, for 20, 25 minutes in the second half, I felt we were the better side but we conceded another poor goal.”

Adding to the sense of disappointment was frustration at the way things panned out in the first half.

Sam Lavelle and Stockton struck the woodwork and then, within seconds, Blackpool had gone down the other end and scored.

Victory could, however, have been more emphatic had Kaikai taken advantage of two other good chances that came his way during the second period.

“When they went 3-0 up, I think that scoreline flattered them,” Roche maintained.

“We hit the bar at 1-0 and, if that goes in, it’s a different game.

“Cole hit the post with a great strike late in the first half and, apart from the goals, there wasn’t an awful lot in the game.

“The problem is, when you make mistakes against teams like Blackpool, they punish you.

“These are players who have played at a higher level so they know the game inside out and they have that moment of brilliance.”