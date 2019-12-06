Big name Manchester United target 'has £17m release clause', Liverpool star wanted by two clubs, and more

Manchester United may have received a boost in their pursuit of a hotshot striker, and Liverpool could be tempted to loan out a top youngster. Read it all in today's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United could have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Norwegian hotshot Erling Haaland.

Haaland is on-fire at RB Salzburg and has scored 27 goals in 20 games this season, and has impressed in the Champions League already. The striker has been valued at £85m by his club.

According to the Daily Mail, Haaland may actually have a release clause that allows him to leave for as little as £17m - less than four times what Manchester United were expecting to pay for him.

Haaland's father is reported to have visited Manchester United's training ground previously, and the Red Devils are seen by some as the frontrunners for his signature.

They will hope to land him when the transfer window opens in January.

The rest of today's headlines:

Jadon Sancho has strongly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but reportedly has no interest in moving away from Borussia Dortmund as early as the January transfer window. (Bild)

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is wanted by two Championship clubs - Leeds United and Swansea City. (The Times)

Zinedine Zidane is still keen to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. The French midfielder and World Cup winner has been out injured for the Red Devils recently. (Marca)

Manchester United could look to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Sun)

Diego Simeone could leave his post as Atletico Madrid manager soon. The Argentinian has been linked to Arsenal and Everton in the past. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Marco Silva faces the sack after defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, and former Toffees boss David Moyes will return to Goodison Park to replace him. (Daily Mail)