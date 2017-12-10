Big match verdict

See how PNE’s players rated in the 2-1 win over Burton Albion

Chris Maxwell 7

Almost beaten early doors when he dashed out to the wing to try and clear. Made up for that with a fine tip over from Akins at 1-0.

Tom Clarke 7

The skipper started at right-back and put up a decent show against Dyer on that side. Gave PNE the lead in the second half.

Paul Huntington 8

Strong at the back throughout the game, stayed solid in a spell in the first half when there was plenty to deal with.

Ben Davies 8

Bar one moment when he tried to let the ball run out and got his pocket picked by Akins, he dealt with everything Burton offered up.

Darnel Fisher 7

Played in an unfamiliar left-back which meant him checking on to his right foot a lot. Did it well enough and almost scored in the first half.

Ben Pearson 7

Got more joy after the substitutions, with the changes allowing him to be more influential. Kept play ticking over.

Paul Gallagher 7

Offered more as the game went on, had a hand in both goals , the corner for Clarke and his pass which started the move for the second.

Tom Barkhuizen 7

Started on the right-wing, then switched to the left before finishing playing down the middle. Missed a good opportunity at 0-0.

Alan Browne 7

Worked hard and often had to drop back into the midfield from his advanced role when the game was at its battling stage.

Callum Robinson 7

North End’s most improved player of late, unlucky not to score late on when denied by Bywater and then hitting the post.

Jordan Hugill 7

Had his usual ding-dong battle with the centre-backs, playing the lone striker’s role. A couple of half-chances fell his way.

subs used

Daryl Horgan 8

Played a big part in turning the game in PNE’s favour after his 62nd minute introduction. Got the second goal with a fine finish.

Josh Harrop 7

Joined the action with Horgan and helped to stretch the Burton back line as Preston moved up a gear.

Kevin O’Connor 6

A late sub for Clarke, O’Connor fitted nicely in at left-back.

subs not used

Andy Boyle, Daniel Johnson, Stephy Mavididi, Declan Rudd.

BURTON ALBION

Bywater, Brayford, Turner (Varney 81), Buxton, Flanagan, Naylor, Murphy (Sbarra 71), Miller (Scannel 62), Palmer, Dyer, Akins. Subs (not used): Warnock, Allen, McFadzean, Ripley.

referee

Keith Stroud7

ATTENDANCE

3,659 (1,308 PNE)