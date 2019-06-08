Bielsa backed to sign Wolves ace | Leeds star wanted by 'everyone' | EFL bring in 'Rooney rule' | Bristol City want Premier League striker - Championship rumours All the latest transfer news and speculation from the Championship. Scroll through to see the latest from the Championship. 1. Middlesbrough to announce boss Middlesbrough are expected to name their new boss next week. Jonathan Woodgate remains favourite to replace Tony Pulis. (Teeside Live) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Bristol City want Premier League striker Bristol City are keen on signing Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. They have been boosted by the news Sheffield United are not interested in re-signing the player. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Leeds backed to sign Wolves ace Leeds United have been backed to sign Wolves ace Helder Costa by former player Danny Mills. The pundit believes a loan-to-buy option will work. (Daily Star) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Fulham welcome back forward Fulham will welcome back Aboubakar Kamara for their Championship season. The player was bombed out of the club after an incident but he's being given a second chance by Scott Parker. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2