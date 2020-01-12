Basford United 3, Bamber Bridge 0: non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge were beaten 3-0 away at Basford United with a scoreline which slightly flattered the hosts.

After a scrappy opening, the home side took control with two goals in the first half to lead at the interval.

Jamie Milligan’s (pictured) men were much the better side in the second half but they were unable to make their superiority count as the home side added a third.

Danny Forbes provided the first opportunity of the match but his superb 20 yard shot was tipped around the post by Kieran Preston.

Ashley Worsfold looked to have given Basford the lead but his close range effort was ruled out for offside.

But they took the lead in the 32nd minute when Nathan Watson’s brilliant 25-yard free-kick went in off the post.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 as Dom Roma’s right-wing centre was turned home by Worsfold inside the six-yard box.

Inbetween both goals Richie Allen had a shot from a tight angle cleared off the line.

After the break, Brig pressed forward but Joe Booth saw his efffort blocked and Matt Dudley headed Allen’s cross over the bar.

Preston saved Callum Spooner’s 30-yard effort and was also on hand to thwart Booth inside the area.

With just two minutes remaining, the hosts sealed the points thanks to Watson’s low shot after a quick breakaway.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City enjoyed an excellent 3-0 win at Grantham Town. Brad Carsley scored twice and there was one for Matty Blinkhorn.

In the North West Division, Clitheroe lost 2-1 at Mossley but Kendal beat Trafford by the same scoreline.

In the FA Vase fourth round, Longridge Town Newark Floserve 5-1.

Charnock Richard were 3-1 winners over Rylands in the NWC Premier Division.

Garstang lost out 2-1 to Emley in the First Division North.