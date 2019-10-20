Bamber Bridge sink to bottom of NPL Premier Division after defeat to Scarborough Athletic: Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge’s long winless run continued on Saturday as last-gasp winner condemned them toa 2-1 defeat to Scarborough Athletic – and bottom of the NPL Premier Division.

Ryan Watson’s superb strike separating the two teams after Alistair Waddecar’s penalty three minutes before half-time had cancelled out Michael Coulson’s early spot kick.

John Deacey’s men went ahead just four minutes in, James Walshaw was dragged down and skipper Coulson lashed home from the penalty spot, sending Brig keeper Danny Roccia the wrong way.

The hosts almost fired straight back, but Danny Forbes’ header drifted wide of the post.

Boro’s lead remained intact until moments before the interval when Waddecar was hauled down in the box after chesting the ball down, before he sent Tommy Taylor the wrong way to send the sides in level at the break.

The visitors should have regained the lead when Kian Spence was felled in the box and Boro were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon, but Coulson was this time denied as Roccia brilliantly dived low to his left to keep his spot-kick out.

Boro looked the more likely to find a winner– Walshaw’s free-kick cannoned back off the bar and it was Watson, who collected the ball 25 yards out, beat his man and lashed in a rasping drive past Roccia to seal the win for the visitors

Lancaster City maintained their excellent form with a 3-1 victory away at Mickleover Sports to stay in third spot.

Matty Blinkhorn made it 1-0 when he headed home Jack Armer’s free kick in the 24th minute.

Seven minutes before the interval, the visitors made it 2-0 when David Norris turned and curled the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

A superb individual effort by Charlie Bailey made the game safe for City. He beat a number of defenders before firing home from the edge of the area. Micklover pulled a goal back in the last minute.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe beat Kendal 2-0.

AFC Fylde progressed in the FA Cup after thrashing Peterborough Sports 6-1. Southport lost 3-1 at home to Altrincham.

