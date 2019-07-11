Bamber Bridge's 2019/20 NPL Premier Division fixtures announced

Bamber Bridge will travel to Matlock Town on the opening day of the 2019/20 season

Joey Collins' men will head to Causeway Lane on Saturday, August 17.

The first home game of the season will see Brig entertain former Brig and PNE player Jon Macken as he brings his newly promoted Radcliffe side to Irongate on Tuesday 20 August.

Other notable dates in the fixture calendar see Brig making the short trip to Lancaster City on Boxing Day, and on New Year's Day they host Warrington Town.

Easter Monday will be a reverse of the Boxing Day fixture as Lancaster City will be the visitors.

The final league game of the season will also see Brig at home to Hyde United.