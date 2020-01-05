Bamber Bridge not flattered by margin of victory at Radcliffe

Radcliffe 0 Bamber Bridge 4

Jamie Milligan’s Brig made the short journey to Stainton Park and returned with all three points.

The four-goal margin of victory would have been significantly higher but for an outstanding goalkeeping performance from Ollie Martin in the Boro goal.

The home side were more direct and created the first chance of the match when Prince Haywood fired wide from 12 yards.

Brig responded and a fine passing move across the pitch ended with a Richie Allen shot from a tight angle that the home keeper saved with his legs.

Chris Marlow delivered a fine cross from the left that Matt Thompson met with a volley that whistled inches passed the post.

It was now all Bamber Bridge as the visitors piled on the pressure in the closing stages of the half.

Sheldon Green again forced a terrific save from Martin with a low shot, Matt Dudley followed up with the rebound but again Martin saved before getting up again to block the third effort and force it out for a corner.

Green was not to be denied however, as just minutes later another swift passing move found Richie Allen in space and his neat back-heeled pass was smashed home off the underside of the bar by Green.

After the break Brig doubled their advantage. Allen picked up the ball to the left of goal just outside the penalty area, and cut inside before curling a peach of a shot over the keeper and in to the top far corner of the net.

On 60 minutes Bamber Bridge produced the goal of the match, a slick passing move found Richie Allen on the left who cut the ball back from the byline for Matt Dudley to smash the ball home off the bar.

Joe Booth added a fourth in the 65th minute this time striking a sweet half-volley from the edge of the area, again giving Martin in the Boro goal no chance.