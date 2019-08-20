Bamber Bridge match against Radcliffe called off due to weather Brig's match tonight is off Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Tonight’s scheduled NPL Premier Division game between Bamber Bridge and Radcliffe at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium has been postponed. The Irongate pitch is waterlogged.Brig’s next game is on Saturday, when Ashton United are the visitors. Joe Rafferty wants to play in the Premier League with Preston North End after leaving his boyhood Liverpool dream behind Preston North End boss Alex Neil has selection decisions as striker Louis Moult awaits injury news