Bamber Bridge look for first win as Alistair Waddecar signs on

Bamber Bridge will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they host Ashton United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend.

Joey Collins’ men suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Matlock Town on the opening day of the new NPL Premier Division season last weekend.

And they were thwarted in their attempts to get their home campaign under way on Tuesday when their game against Jon Macken’s Radcliffe was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, Brig have announced that club stalwart Alistair Waddecar has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Collins revealed last week that the attacking talisman had verbally agreed a deal to remain at Irongate and that has now been made official.

““Ally was one of the leading scorers in the league last season and is looking at breaking the club’s all time appearance record, so it’s a really big coup for us to have him on board for another season,” Collins said.

“It gives everybody a boost to have a player of that quality extend his contract, to buy into what we’re trying to do and to carry us forward.”

In The National League North, Southport host AFC Telford United.

Meanwhile, North West Counties League Premier League rivals Charnock Richard and visitors Longridge Town clash in the FA Cup preliminary round.

The sides met in the league on Wednesday night with Town winning 3-2.

Paul Turner’s hat-trick proved decisive for Longridge while Carl Grimshaw scored both of Charnock Richard’s goals.

Also in the cup, Burscough travel to Trafford.

In the National League, AFC Fylde will be aiming to bounce back after last weekend’s 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Woking, which saw Ryan Croasdale sent off.

Dave Challinor’s Coasters side travel across the Pennines to take on FC Halifax Town at The Shay.

In the NWCL First Division North, Garstang have a visit from Emley AFC in their first game since the departure of former manager Andy Payton.

The former Burnley and Celtic striker left the Riversiders in midweek after four defeats in their first five matches of the season saw them second-bottom of the table.

The end came in the aftermath of Monday’s 3-0 loss against Daisy Hill, the club’s third consecutive defeat.

A club statement on Thursday said: “Garstang Football Club confirms that following a board meeting yesterday evening it parted company with first team manager Andy Payton.

“The directors would like to thank Andy for his efforts and wish him well for the future.

“The club has immediately commenced the process of recruiting a successor and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

In the NPL Premier Division Lancaster City head to Basford United tomorrow in high spirits due to their performance, which followed an opening day 2-1 home win over Stafford Rangers.

“I went down to watch Basford on Monday against Matlock and I am expecting it be a difficult game even though they lost,” said City boss Mark Fell.

And in the NPL North West Division, Clitheroe go to Kendal Town.