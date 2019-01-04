Striker Brad Carsley leaves Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge have confirmed that striker Brad Carsley has left the club.

The striker joined the club in 2016 from Longridge Town and Brig director of football Neil Crowe confirmed the exit.

He said: “We received a request from Brad to be released from his contract and we (the club) have reluctantly agreed.

“We’d like to thank Brad for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

The forward was part of now FC United boss Neil Reynolds’ 2017-18 Brig promotion team. Carsley Tweeted his thanks but did not reveal where his fture lies.

He said: “I’d just like to say thank you to everyone involved at the club for the last two years. Thanks for some great memories, all the best for the rest of the season.”

Boss Mick Taylor is now preparing to host Grantham Town tomorrow.

Taylor took over from Reynolds in 2018 and his aim for the New Year is to keep Brig in the NPL Premier Division. Brig slipped to 16th in the table after back-to-back defeats to Marine and Warrington Town over the festive period.

They have 27 points after 23 league games and ensuring Brig stay up is the priority for the new man at the helm.

He said: “The aims are what we set out at the beginning.

“We need to stay in this league, stabilise.

“We are still involved in two cup competitions and want to go as far as we can in them.

“But the main priority is to stay in this league. Once that is achieved then we will have a different aim.”

Brig lost 2-0 at promotion-chasing Warrington on New Year’s Day and now prepare to host Grantham Town on Saturday. And Taylor says that the spirit in his squad is unbelievable as they aim to bounce back.

He said: “We are pleased with how we have started, but it is a work in progress. We want to improve each game.

“We know there will be setbacks like there have been recently, while we are playing at the level that we are.

“We’ve only got a small squad and we are competing against teams with larger budgets and squads.

“The togetherness is unbelievable in our squad, and we are all moving forward together.”

Elsewhere, in the National League North, Southport entertain Nuneaton Borough.

The NPL West Division sees Clitheroe making the trip to Colwyn Bay tomorrow, while Kendal Town host Mossley.

Charnock Richard are at home to Abbey Hey in the NWCL Premier Division, and Burscough travel to West Didsbury and Chorlton.

And in the NWCL First Division North, Garstang welcome Bacup Borough to The Riverside, while Longridge travel to West Yorkshire to face Shelley.