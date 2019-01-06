Second-half show gives Bamber Bridge three points

Bamber Bridge 3 Grantham Town 1

Three second half goals saw Bamber Bridge come from behind and run out 3-1 winners over Grantham Town.

Shaun Harrad’s opener from the penalty spot inside five minutes proved enough to send the away side in ahead at the break, despite a strong Brig showing after falling behind.

But in the second half the hosts upped the gears and three late goals in 10 minutes saw Micky Taylor’s side turn the game on its head.

Two goals in a minute from Paul Dawson and then Alistair Waddecar saw Brig take the lead, before Luca Navarro killed the contest with a third late in the day.

It was the nightmare start for the home side, when Ryley Thompson hit the deck inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped the experienced Harrad who rifled the ball home from 12-yards into the roof of the net.

Brig responded well but the next chance fell to the visitors, when Danny Durkin almost volleyed home from the edge of the box with an audacious effort.

The hosts then rallied and went on to dominate the rest of the half.

Chris Marlow forced Jordan Wright into a smart low save to turn the ball behind, before Callum Spooner side footed inches wide from 18-yards after a lovely move.

Grantham came out in the second half much more fired up and frustrated Brig for a good 20 minutes, before Mick Taylor’s men started to gain a foothold again. Danny Forbes came desperately close to equalising, when he flashed a left-footed volley from inside the box narrowly wide of the mark.

Moments later though Brig did find the goal with a slight slice of luck that they perhaps needed, but also deserved.

Marlow cushioned Navarro’s header back across goal and in came Dawson who eventually forced the ball home after Wright tried to palm the ball away.

And it got even sweeter for the home side a minute later, when Navarro’s inch perfect cross picked out Waddecar who slotted home after his original header was parried out by Wright.

After that goal Brig did not retreat and continued to press for a third.

Waddecar fired just wide, before Navarro dribbled past three defenders down the byline in stoppage time and stabbed the ball home to score an outstanding solo goal and earn Brig all three points.