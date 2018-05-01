Reynolds’ bid to put Bamber Bridge FC back on the map

Have your say

However Bamber Bridge’s season ends boss Neil Reynolds says the world is their oyster, with a bright future ahead.

Brig are following the model of fellow promotion chasers, National League North side Chorley, by making appointments off the field.

Brig have made Alan Grant their managing director, as chairman Frank Doyle looks to the future.

And Reynolds, whose side are two wins away from reaching the NPL Premier Division, says the aim one day is full time football.

But for now his focus is just getting to that next level as they prepare to host Tadcaster Albion in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

He said: “Appointing a managing director at the club shows what our outlook is.

“It is a statement from the club.

“It is huge.

“If we can get promoted, then we are one step away from the National League North, a division with some full time teams in.

“There is no reason why one day Bamber Bridge cannot be full time.

“The driving force behind it all is our chairman Frank Doyle, and now all I can do is try and get this club promoted and help us reach that next level.

“It would be a huge achievement if we can do it.

“We won the cup last season, and now we are in the play-offs - we are finally putting Bamber Bridge back on the map.

“We want to do it for all the people at the club - they deserve it.

“But regardless of what happens this week, I am proud of my players and for getting to this stage.”