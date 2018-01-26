Renno eyes top spot after Brig weekend

Bamber Bridge are looking to take advantage on Saturday in what promises to be a mouth-watering afternoon of football in the NPL First Division North.

Four of the top five teams face each other this weekend, with Brig the odd one out as they host seventh-placed Trafford at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Leaders South Shields entertain Hyde United, who are fourth, while second-placed Scarborough Athletic are at home to Prescot, who are fifth.

All four clubs could drop points, which would put Brig – who are a point behind South Shields – back on top as long as they get the better of Trafford.

“It’s a massive weekend,” said Reynolds. “You’ve got six of the top seven all playing each other.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

“South Shields, Scarborough, Hyde and Prescot could all be dropping points this weekend and we could be back on top of the league.

“That’s really exciting for the supporters and for a manager, it means there’s way more pressure but it’s what you want.”

Despite the possibility of his team going to the summit, Reynolds is not taking his focus away from what will be a very tough game against Trafford, who this week signed former Chorley frontman James Dean.

“We are going to have to be at our best if we want to win,” said Reynolds, who watched his side earn a fine 1-0 away win over Glossop North End on Tuesday, which followed the 1-1 draw at Droylsden .

”They are a very good side. We drew with them last year at their place and I was really impressed with them. They were probably unfortunate not to come away with all three points.

“They have really turned their season around after being second-bottom earlier in the season. I think they won one of their first 10 games. I expect them to make the play-offs.”

Squad-wise, Reynolds has allowed midfielder Sam Staunton Turner to leave for Kendal, but is expected to add Lewis Nightingale, Matt Mahoney and Phil Doughty to his squad.

However, leading goalscorer Brad Carsley is unlikely to be risked after picking up a knock against the Bloods on Saturday.