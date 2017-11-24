Renno backs men to turn it around against Hyde

Neil Reynolds says his Bamber Bridge players will be offered the chance to redeem themselves this weekend when they host Hyde United tomorrow.

Brig produced arguably their poorest performance of the season last Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by Ramsbottom United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Three-nil down after 75 minutes, Brig did manage to spark into life in the final 15 minutes to score two goals, but it proved to be too little, too late.

The result saw them slip off the top of the table – overtaken by South Shields.

However, Reynolds is refusing to panic and is set to keep faith with the same players for this weekend’s visit of the Tigers.

The match has a real six-pointer feel to it as Hyde are in fifth five points behind Brig in the NPL First Division North, but do have three games in hand.

Reynolds admitted it is vitally important that his men hit top form to maintain their momentum at the top of the table.

“It’s a massive game for us,” said Reynolds.

“They are five points behind with games in hand, but we can go eight clear of them if we win.

“I know a lot about Hyde – I know their manager Darren Kelly.

“We have had them watched a couple times and I watched them in their FA Cup first-round game against MK Dons the other week.

“We are at home and we expect to win every game at home.

“Last Saturday was a blip, that was our first home defeat of the season, but I’m going to keep faith with the same players.

“Up until now they have done well this season, but they have tocontinue that.

“If they don’t then I might have to look at bringing other players in from within the squad.

“We’re second in the table and the fact that we arenot at the top anymore might help us.

“We kind of knew that South Shields were always going to come past us what with the budget and the facilities that they have there.”

Reynolds will also be strengthened by the return of Matt Mahoney, who is likely to come straight into the centre of defence.

“Last Saturday I had to play Stu Vasey, who is an attacking player, at right back and put Macauley Wilson in the centre of defence,” said Reynolds.

“Matt coming back is a massive boost.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe are at home to Ossett Albion and Kendal Town visit Ossett Town.

In the North West Counties Premier Division, Burscough face AFC Darwen at Victoria Park, while Charnock Richard are away to Northwich Victoria.