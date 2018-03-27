Penalty misses proving costly for Bamber Bridge as they prepare for visit of leaders Hyde United tonight

Bamber Bridge’s penalty curse struck again on Saturday as their inability to convert from 12 yards cost them dearly against Glossop.

Drawing 1-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium with just a few minutes to go, Brig were handed a golden opportunity to claim all three points and stay on the coat tails of the teams in the automatic promotion spots.

However, Adam Dodd saw his effort saved and Brig were forced to settle for a point.

It is not the first time the club has failed to take advantage of a spot-kick this season – something which has not gone unnoticed by boss Neil Reynolds.

“These are game-changing penalties,” said Reynolds.

“We have worked out that missed penalties have cost us nine points over the course of the season,” Reynolds said.

“If you put nine points on to our points total, we would be top of the league.”

Despite the disappointment of only drawing on Saturday – Brig have the chance to put things right this evening when they take on leaders Hyde United at home this evening.

The two teams only met a week last Saturday – with Hyde prevailing 2-1 – but Brig can move to within six points of the Tigers with with victory tonight.

“It was very disappointing on Saturday,” said Reynolds. “We just did not get going for whatever reason, but we have got to bounce back tonight.

“When they beat us the other week, we did not quite get to grips with their physicality.

“So it will be about how we cope with their aerial presence and then what we do with the ball when we have got it.”

Winger Lewis Nightingale is unavailable for the next three weeks.