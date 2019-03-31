Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge’s woes continue but Lancaster City earn late point

Bamber Bridge’s NPL Premier Division relegation fears deepened after going down 1-0 at Basford United.

Brig player/coach Matt Lawlor and first-team coach Joey Collins took charge following Mick Taylor’s decision to stand down as manager on Friday.

But they could not stop the rot as Brad Gascoigne’s 20th-minute goal did the damage.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City earned a 1-1 draw at Scarborough Athletic thanks to a late penalty from Paul Dawson.

Boro went ahead a minute before half-time through James Walshaw.

But three minutes from time, Dawson held his nerve from the spot to level the scores.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe were beaten 3-0 at Market Drayton Town, James Jennings (2) and Charles Knowles on target for the hosts.

Kendal Town went down 3-2 at home to Leek Town, Aiden Pearson and Aaron Helliwell getting late consolation goals after the visitors had taken a three-goal lead.

In the National League, AFC Fylde were held to a goalless draw at Aldershot Town.

And in the National League North, Southport also drew 0-0 at home to Brackley Town.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Charnock Richard lost 3-1 at home to Irlam Town.

Connor Martin put the visitors in front just before half-time but Troy Carsley levelled three minutes into the second period.

But Martin restored Irlam’s lead in the 67th minute and three minutes later Jordan Buckley added a third goal.

Burscough, Longridge Town and Garstang were without a game this weekend.