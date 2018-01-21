Non-league round-up

Brad Carsley’s strike on the stroke of half-time earned a point for Neil Reynolds’ Bamber Bridge in a 1-1 draw at Droylsden’s Butcher’s Arms in the NPL First Division North.

The Bloods took the lead in the 37th minute when former Chorley striker Ciaran Kilheeney found the net. But Carsley put Brig back on terms before the break.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe drew 2-2 at Ossett Town. Craig Nelthorpe put the hosts ahead before Alex Newby levelled from the spot.

Newby then put Clitheroe in front before the break but two minutes from time, Jason Yates denied the visitors the three points with an equaliser.

Kendal Town’s game against Colne was postponed.

In the NPL Premier, Lancaster went down 3-0 at Nantwich Town, Harry Clayton and Sean Cooke (2) on target.

In the National League, AFC Fylde hammered leaders Macclesfield 6-0, with goals from Lewis Montrose, Jack Muldoon, Sam Finley (2), Jonny Smith and Andy Bond.

Kevin Davies’ Southport side gained their third National League North home victory in a row with a comprehensive demolition of Stockport.

The visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Rhys Turner was left unmarked to head in Steve O’Halloran’s cross.

Two minutes into the second half Jack Sampson levelled when his shot from the edge of the area was deflected into the net to level the scores.

In the 71st minute, Jason Gilchrist confidently finished to make it 2-1 and Sampson sealed the win with a firm header from a left-wing cross.

In the NWCL Premier, Charnock Richard lost 6-2 at Runcorn Linnets, while Burscough’s match at Ashton Athletic fell victim to the weather.