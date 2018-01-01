Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge led twice in North Wales but had to settle for a point in their NPL First Division North 2-2 draw at Colwyn Bay.

Jamie Milligan scored from the spot after Regan Linney had been brought down just after the break.

But the hosts levelled on the hour before Alistair Waddecar restored Bamber Bridge’s lead with 10 minutes remaining.

There was still time for another Colwyn Bay equaliser to deny Brig victory.

Elsewhere in the division, hosts Clitheroe beat Kendal Town 3-0.

In the NPL Premier, Lancaster City lost 5-2 at Stalybridge Celtic.

Meanwhile, Danny Rowe, Jack Muldoon, Zaine Francis-Angol, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Serhat Tasdemir were all on target as hosts AFC Fylde were 5-2 winners against Tranmere Rovers in the National League.

Rovers had gone into the game on the back of five straight victories.

But they had no answer to the Coasters’ firepower as they raced into a 4-0 lead.

Banks and Jennings, with a penalty, got the visitors’ consolation goals.