New Bamber Bridge manager Micky Taylor can be a big success, says director of football Neil Crowe

The appointment of Micky Taylor as the new first-team manager will help Bamber Bridge overcome what has been a tumultuous few weeks.

That is the view of director of football Neil Crowe, who is eager to see the club draw a line under the exit of former boss Neil Reynolds and move forward.

Taylor – who served as Reynolds’ assistant manager last season – is perhaps a surprise choice by Brig for the top job as he has no previous managerial experience.

However, the UEFA B licence coach has, according to Crowe, a plethora of exciting ideas and is buzzing to be handed the job of leading the club.

“The last few weeks have turned out to be a bit of a circus,” said Crowe, who managed Brig from 2011 to 2016 and has agreed to become Taylor’s assistant.

“Hopefully this appointment will draw a line under the sand and the club can move forward. It’s a new era and a new chapter. Obviously Mick has no previous managerial experience, but the only way you can get experience is by doing the job.

“He’s surrounding himself with people who know football. He’s really looking forward to it. The thing about Mick; he’s a grafter and he will work hard to make it work. He’s got the club at heart.

“I think he said when it was announced that it’s the pinnacle for him – it’s the job that he’s always wanted.

“It’s probably come a little bit earlier than he expected, but he’s ready.”

Taylor first began working on the coaching staff under Crowe before leaving to take up a position at Fleetwood’s Town’s academy.

He worked for the Cod Army’s youth set-up for 18 months before being enticed back to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“In total he’s been at the club four years,” said Crowe. “He knows how everything works.

“He’s only played at amateur level himself, but he’s a UEFA B licenced coach. He’s had plenty of experience coaching at Bamber Bridge.

“He’s watched how I did things, how Neil Reynolds did things , but he will put his own twist on things.

“He’s got a lot of new ideas which he wants to implement and I think he will do very well.”

Taylor’s first game in charge is this weekend’s trip to Hyde United in the FA Trophy.

Without the services of long-term injury victims Matt Dudley (shoulder) and Regan Linney (knee), Brig also have doubts over Brad Carsley (Achilles) while Chris Marlow is unavailable.

Midfielder Michael Potts has moved to FC United of Manchester after the Red Rebels placed a seven-day notice on him.

“Hyde are a good side,” said Crowe. “They have the advantage of the 3G pitch which they train and play on. With us having a bit of a depleted squad, we are going to be up against it.”