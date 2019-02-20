Mick Taylor wants Bamber Bridge to make most of Trophy semi-final chance against Colne

Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor has challenged his players to seize the moment and seal a place in the final of the LFA Challenge Trophy.

Brig take on Colne at the last-four stage of the competition at the County Ground in Leyland tonight.

The prize for the winners is a trip to Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium for the showpiece match, where they will face either Ashton Athletic or Southport.

It is eight years since Brig last reached the final – when they were beaten 1-0 by AFC Fylde

“It’s a massive game and a massive opportunity for the squad and the club,” said Taylor, who has only been in charge at Brig for four months.

“It will be unbelievable not just for me but the lads if we can go and play at Bolton Wanderers’ ground.

“The lads know that if they perform how we know they can perform, and they go and win, then they can look forward to a final – it’s a great incentive for them.”

Brig will head into the semi-final as firm favourites against Colne, who are from the division below.

However, the Reds are going well in the NPL West Division and ran Brig close earlier in the season in the League Cup, before losing 3-1.

The pitch at the County Ground should suit Brig’s passing style of play, although Colne should also find it to their liking.

“Colne can play some decent football,” said Taylor. “It’s going to be a tough game.

“Any team that have got into a semi-final – it’s not going to be easy.”

Brig – who host South Shields at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend – were beaten 1-0 at Stafford Rangers on Saturday. That defeat saw Rangers move to within three points of Brig in the bottom half of the NPL Premier Division table.

However, Taylor’s men are still seven points clear of the drop zone in 15th spot.

“It was frustrating on Saturday,” said Taylor. “Coming off the back of a tremendous 3-3 draw at South Shields and a great fightback against Lancaster City in midweek, it was disappointing.”