Departing assistant manager Simon Wiles will leave a big hole at Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge assistant manager Simon Wiles will be a hard act to follow, says boss Neil Reynolds.

The Brig No.2 stepped down from his role at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium due to work commitments.

The former Blackpool winger works as a coach at Fleetwood Town and has recently been promoted to look after the club’s Under-18s team.

He has been at Brig since 2014 when he signed as a player from Salford City. He then became part of the management staff before being appointed Reynolds’ right-hand man when he took control in December 2016.

Reynolds is not looking to replace Wiles – instead he will hand more responsibility to the rest of his backroom staff.

“I kind of knew about it last season,” said Reynolds.

“He’s got his commitments at Fleetwood. He works there full-time and he had a chance of promotion with the Under-18s. He couldn’t turn it down.

“He’s probably the best coach that I have ever worked with.

“I think he’s got a massive career ahead of him as a coach – we’ve been lucky to have him. I have said to the lads that the coaching sessions they were getting were professional sessions.

“He’s played a massive part in our success last season and will be a massive loss.

“I’m not going to replace him. I’ve got a good coaching team and Mick Taylor will now lead all aspects of coaching moving forward.

“He will be supported by Jamie Milligan, Stuart Barton and Mike Faulkner.

“We have all learned a lot from Simon, but Mick is well capable of taking over.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds has bolstered his squad further by the acquisition of two widemen.

Pacey winger Jordan Darr has arrived on a season-long loan from Chorley, while Matty Morgan has joined from Colne.

The pair add to the signings of Kieran Charnock, Adam Roscoe and Paul Dawson, who all agreed deals last week.

“Jordan will excite us in the wide areas with his pace,” said Reynolds.

“I’ve been looking for somebody who will allow me to play Alistair Waddecar down the middle, who has the same pace as Ally.

“I’ve also brought in Matty Morgan from Colne.

“He’s a real talent, but we thought he was on contract at Colne, but it broke last week that he was looking to move on and we managed to sign him.

“He came down to the club with his dad and he signed on the dotted line that night.”

Reynolds revealed that he has ended his interest in signing Sefton Gonzalez and Scott Bakkor, but he is awaiting a decision from central midfielder Scott Sephton.