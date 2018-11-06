Chorley v Bamber Bridge: Beware of wounded Magpies, says Brig skipper Matt Lawlor

Bamber Bridge captain Matt Lawlor expects Chorley to be firing on all cylinders when the two teams clash this evening.

The derby rivals meet in the second round of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy at Victory Park with both sides hoping to progress as well as giving their supporters the bragging rights.

After starting the season like a house on fire, Chorley have come unstuck in recent weeks, losing their last three games, and now lead the National League North by virtue of goal difference.

Jamie Vermiglio’s men also have the added distraction of this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash against League One oufit Doncaster Rovers.

However despite all this, Lawlor – recently appointed player-coach at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – believes the Magpies will be fully focused on tonight’s encounter.

“I don’t know if it’s agood time to play Chorley,” said Lawlor (pictured). “It could be or it couldn’t.

“Chorley are at the top of the National League North and are a big club. They have lost their last three but I don’t think their confidence levels will be low.

“They have Doncaster in the FA Cup this Sunday, so I don’t know if they will make playing Bamber Bridge a big priority.

“But I know a lot of their players like Andy Teague and Matty Urwin and I know how professional they are – they won’t be taking us lightly.

“It’s a big game for us, Chorley are a big club and our local rivals. It’a game we definitely want to win.”

This weekend, Brig are back on NPL Premier Division duty when they travel to Matlock Town.

Elsewhere in the same competition, Clitheroe take on Southport at Haig Avenue.

The Blues, of the NPL First Division West side, are two division below National League North outfit Southport in the football pyramid.