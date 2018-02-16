Brig stay focused on a familiar foe

Neil Reynolds has warned his Bamber Bridge players to remain firmly focused on tomorrow’s trip to Brighouse Town.

Brig are about to enter a crucial stage of the season where they will face all of their promotion rivals within a four-week period.

Currently fourth in the table six points off the top, the men from Irongate have to play second-placed Hyde United and Scarborough, in third, later this month.

They then play those two teams again away from home in the early part of next month before taking on leaders South Shields on March 20.

To cap it all off, Brig also have assignments against fifth-placed Prescot Cables and play-off chasing Droylsden sandwiched in between.

However, Reynolds has told his players that they cannot afford to take their focus away from Brighouse, a team they have played against three times already this season. Happily for Brig, all of those games ended in wins for them, although they were not without incident.

The FA Cup clash between the two was particularly memorable as Brig trailed 2-0 before they remarkably scored three times in stoppage time to progress.

“Everyone will look at this as a game we should be winning,” said Reynolds.

“It’s the start of massive run of fixtures for us, but we have to stay focused on the game this weekend.

“We know all about Brighouse – we’ve played them three times already this season, but it was only the league game when we won 4-2 that we were comfortable and we should have won by more.

“Obviously the FA Cup game when we were 2-0 down and came back to win it in injury time – we celebrated like we won the FA Cup and rightly so.

“But they will be looking to put one over on us.”

Reynolds will be without left-back Adam Dodd, who remains suspended, while Brad Carsley (knee) and Matt Mahoney (calf) are major doubts.