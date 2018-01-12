Brig boys wary of new manager effect

Bamber Bridge will have to contend with the ‘new manager effect’ tomorrow when they welcome Ossett Town to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The visitors’ trip to Lancashire will be the first of new manager Lee Ashforth’s reign after he was installed in the role on Sunday.

His appointment comes after previous boss Grant Black’s surprise resignation last week. He quit with the team in a mid-table position.

Ashforth was placed in temporary charge for Saturday’s derby clash with Ossett Albion.

Although he was unable to inspire his team to victory against their close neighbours, Ashforth impressed enough to be given the job on a permanent basis.

And Brig boss Reynolds believes his team will face a group of players all eager to impress.

“I am good friends with Lee Ashforth,” said Reynolds, whose team are in fifth spot in the NPL First Division North – just four points adrift of leaders South Shields.

“I have spoken to him a couple of times since he got the job. I am looking forward to coming up against him and his team.

“It’s his first game in full-time charge of the team, so they will be looking to do well.

“They got beaten in the Ossett derby at the weekend, but when it’s the first game of a new manager, the league table kind of goes out the window.

“We went there earlier in the season, dominated the game but got beaten 1-0.”

Brig defeated Mossley 3-1 last Saturday, with Alistair Waddecar and Brad Carsley (2) on target and were due to face Atherton Collieries on Monday night in the League Cup, but the match was postponed.