Brig boss Reynolds says side’s on track for promotion tilt

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds declared last week’s victory over Trafford as a landmark result for his side.

Not only did the 5-0 thrashing of Trafford at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium equal Brig’s biggest league win of the season, but it also saw them match the number of points they accumulated last season.

Fifty-four points was enough to see Brig finish in 11th spot in the NPL First Division North last season, but they are well on course to finish a lot higher than that this year.

They are currently in third spot in the table – just one point shy of current league leaders South Shields.

Reynolds’ ultimate aim is to secure one of the two automatic promotion places, which are on offer this season.

But first things first, he wants to ensure that a play-off place is secured and barring a calamitous end to the campaign, they appear certain of achieving that.

“One of the big things about last Saturday was that we reached our points tally from last season – and there’s still 17 games to go,” Reynolds said.

“We know from last season that 72 or 73 points is probably going to be good enough to get into the play-offs.

“We are not far off that now, but we are not taking anything for granted.

“We’re not taking our focus off what we need to do and that is taking one game at a time and keep grinding out the results.

“It’s going to be really tough – there are no easy games in this division.”

February is sure to be a tough month for Brig as they have three promotion rivals to play in the shape of Clitheroe, Hyde United and Scarborough. But Reynolds believes a match like this weekend’s home game against Skelmersdale United will be just as tough.

“This month is a big one. We have Clitheroe, Hyde United and Scarborough to play,” he said.

“But it’s games against the likes of Skem, Radcliffe Borough – teams which are struggling for points – that you have to be right for.

“Skem are going to come to our place, with nothing to lose and look to try to turn us over.”

On the injury front, Brig look set to be without leading goalscorer Brad Carsley, who may require a scan on his injured knee.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is hoping that the league sees sense and switches their League Cup game against Atherton Collieries to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Monday’s night’s postponement was the third time the tie has been called off at Alder House and Reynolds is keen to get the tie played.

The winners of the competition last season, Brig already know that they will face Scarborough at home in the third round should they eventually get past Atherton.