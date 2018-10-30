Bamber Bridge stars must refocus following exit of former manager Neil Reynolds

Neil Crowe says it is a case of refocusing hearts and minds as Bamber Bridge look to move on from the Neil Reynolds’ era.

The assistant boss admitted the departure last week of their former manager has had an unsettling effect on the club.

And on Saturday they were beaten 3-0 away at Hyde United in the FA Trophy first qualifying round in what was the first match of new boss Micky Taylor’s tenure.

Crowe revealed it will take time for the players to re-adjust, but he is certain that the team can enjoy a successful season. “Everybody knows Mick, everybody knows me,” said Crowe, who will continue to act as the club’s director of football.

“It’s not like a stranger has come in.

“Mick’s not going to change too much – nothing needed changing.

“Mick will want to put his own twist on things, but it won’t happen overnight.

“What has happened over the past few weeks has had an unsettling effect on everybody at the club from top to bottom.

“But we have got to get through that, refocus the playing squad and carry on going.”

Crowe felt Brig did not deserve to get beaten by a 3-0 scoreline against Hyde and they paid the price for errors at the back.

“In terms of performance, we did not deserve to get beaten 3-0,” he said.

“Three mistakes have cost us. We could not fault the effort – they gave everything.

“I felt at 1-0 down, going into the second half we were the better team and started to get on top.

“But then we made mistakes and got punished for it.

“They are a decent side. They have lot of players who have together a while and did not help us having a depleted squad. We were up against it from the off.”

Down to the bare bones on Saturday, Brig had to name Matthew Dudley on the bench and he has been ruled out for a number of months with a broken shoulder, while Brad Carsley was also in the 16 despite struggling with an Achilles injury.

Taylor re-signed Stuart Vasey, who came straight into the line-up against Hyde and as a one-off defender Danny Mahoney was also drafted in to bolster the bench.

Young academy player Keiran Young was also brought into the squad as a substitute.

Happily, he will have more options at his disposal for tonight’s League Cup second round tie at home to Colne.

Chris Marlow returns to the squad after being unavailable at the weekend, while Darren McKnight comes back into the fold after being cup-tied at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City travel Marine in the League Cup – fresh from beating them 2-0 in the Trophy at the weekend.

In the North West Counties Premier Division, Charnock Richard host Burscough and in the First Division North Longridge are away to Carlisle City.