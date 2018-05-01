Bamber Bridge plan play-off revenge for Tadcaster’s celebrations

When Tadcaster Albion beat Bamber Bridge and celebrated ‘like they had won the World Cup’ they sowed a seed for revenge according to Brig boss Neil Reynolds.

Now he plans to avenge that by pipping them to promotion, starting tonight in their play-off semi-final clash at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Brig are two games away from promotion to the NPL Premier Division, with Reynolds’ men brimming with confidence ahead of the game due to their superb record at home, where they have only lost once this term. Now Albion stand in their way of reaching the final and Reynolds warned Brig will have to be at their best.

He said: “Tadcaster are a tough side. It will be a challenge – they beat us 5-0 and celebrated it like they had won the World Cup. And I said to the lads at the time, ‘Remember this, remember those celebrations because we may yet meet in the play-offs’.

“And here we are. We have beaten them too this season and we are confident going into the game.”

Macauley Wilson will miss this match due to suspension but otherwise Reynolds has a 20-man squad to whittle down to 16.

And he is hoping for a bumper crowd as he urged the community to come down and give them a lift.

He said: “Just a few years ago we were playing in front of 112 people. Now we are averaging 400 or 500 at home.

“The fans make a massive difference and they really can be that 12th man.

“I hope they can cheer us to glory.”