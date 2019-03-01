Bamber Bridge must be alive to relegation danger says skipper Matt Lawlor

Bamber Bridge captain Matt Lawlor reckons he and his fellow players will not have an issue coping with the pressure of a relegation battle.

Brig are currently in the midst of a sticky run of results which has seen them fail to win in their previous nine games in all competitions.

They have picked up just three points out of a possible 21 – a paltry return which has caused them to drop to 18th in the table – four points above the relegation zone.

Their latest tale of woe arrived on Tuesday night when they were beaten 2-0 by NPL Premier Division play-off chasers Nantwich Town.

“I don’t think it should be a problem being in a relagation battle,” said Lawlor.

“If anything it should make the players feel more alive.

“Over the last few years, we have been used to having something to play for – but at the other end of the table.

“We’ve not really been used to this being at the bottom but it should liven us up.”

“Of course there is a concern for us being only four points above the bottom three.

“But we can’t worry about the teams below us. It’s in our hands and that’s all we can focus on.

“It has been a tough time. Nine games without a win – four draws and five losses in all competitions.

“But for some of those games, there have been good performances like at South Shields when we drew 3-3 but should have won.

“It was a lot better on Tuesday night. We were disappointed to lose 2-0 when really we should have got something out of that. We hit the bar and post. The run does not look great on paper, but performance-wise it hasn’t all been bad.”

Brig have it all to do again this weekend when they travel to Gainsborough Trinity – another team gunning for promotion.

The Lincolnshire-based outfit – who were relegated from the National League North last season – occupy the final play-off spot.

“We played them earlier in the season and they beat us,” said Lawlor.

“They were a very physical side but have had a change of manager since.

“They go into the game off the back of a few decent results. They had a weird record where they had never been promoted or relegated, They’ve also played at National North level until last season when they got relegated.

“They were many people’s favourites to go straight back up. They are a very good team and we will have to be on our game to compete with them.”

Brig have injury concerns over Jay McCarten and Danny Wisdom. Kieran Charnock remains on the long-term casualty list with tendonitis in his Achilles.