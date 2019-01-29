Bamber Bridge hoping to seal semi-final spot in NPL League Cup

Bamber Bridge are eyeing up a place in the last four of the NPL League Cup when they take on Belper Town on Tuesday evening.

Brig welcome the Derbyshire outfit to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for a quarter-final clash.

Mick Taylor’s men will go into the contest as firm favourites as Belper are from the NPL East Division – the one below Brig in the football pyramid.

Victory this evening would have fans dreaming of another run to the final – and a chance to claim some silverware.

Two years ago, Brig won the League Cup when they defeated Grantham Town 2-1 and assistant boss Neil Crowe said the club are eager for a

repeat.

“Obviously, we will be going all out to win the game,” Crowe said.

“We want to win every game and try to win a trophy, but we are realistic. Belper are from the East Division, but it will be tough game.

“They haven’t got to the quarter-finals by being mugs. We certainly won’t be taking them lightly.”

Meanwhile, Crowe believes his men fully deserved the draw they earned on Saturday against Hednesford Town.

It was looking like Brig were heading for a second successive defeat when they trailed 1-0 with just minutes to spare.

However, Chris Marlow was upended inside the area and Alistair Waddecar smashed home from the spot to rescue a point.

“It was the least we deserved,” said Crowe. “I thought we dominated the game to be honest and played really well.

“Their keeper’s made three ‘worldie’ saves, although to be fair one of their lads went clean through with 30 seconds to go but put it wide. We could have ended up losing it.”

Meanwhile, Crowe said he and boss Mick Taylor are hoping to bolster their squad this week.

Following the departures of Brad Carsley and Paul Dawson to Lancaster City, the assistant boss admitted they are in desperate need of

reinforcements.

“We are little bit short on numbers and we are talking to a couple of players,” Crowe said.

“We are hoping to have them in this week.”

On Saturday, Brig are back in league action when they travel to Nantwich Town.