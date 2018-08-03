Bamber Bridge gearing up for the big kick-off

Bamber Bridge are beginning to put the finishing touches to their pre-season preparations as they await the big kick-off.

Brig get their NPL Premier Division campaign under way in just under two weeks’ time when they travel to Grantham Town.

Before then, Neil Reynolds’ men have a trip to Kendal Town to look forward to on Saturday before they begin the big countdown.

Despite the recent departures of Adam Roscoe, Matt Mahoney, Stu Vasey and Hyuga Tanner, Reynolds is more than happy with the squad at his disposal. He has enticed Bolton professional Ryan White to the club this week and he will complement the other new additions Matty Morgan, Paul Dawson and Jordan Darr.

Reynolds says his men are more than good enough to meet the challenge of NPL Premier Division football, although he has warned that he will not be afraid to make changes should results and performances not meet his expectations.

“Spirits are really high,” said Reynolds.

“The lads have come back from the summer in great shape and can’t wait for the season to start.

“I can’t wait for the season to start – I wish it was starting now. I will probably have to speak to a couple of lads who are not going to get into the squad.

“I’m probably not looking to bring anybody else in.

“I have told the lads that we are not here to make the numbers up in the division. I want them to put a marker down and show me that they are good enough at this level.

“If, say after six to 10 games, results are not going our way then I won’t be afraid to make changes and bring other people in.

“I want to give these lads the opportunity to prove themselves in this division and not rest on their laurels.

“I am confident they are capable of competing in the NPL Premier Division.

“I want to win at least a trophy, whether that is the League Cup or the LFA Challenge Trophy. I’d also like to have a good run in the FA Cup.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster City are still hopeful of organising a friendly game this weekend after their scheduled match with Fleetwood’s development side was cancelled.

Clitheroe have a friendly match planned for on Friday night against Warrington Town at Shawbridge.