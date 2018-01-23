Bamber Bridge face Glossop test

Bamber Bridge head to the hills on Tuesday night to take on Glossop North End.

It is a second away game in four days for Brig, after they drew 1-1 at Droylsden on Saturday.

That result kept them in fourth place in the NPL First Division North, three points behind top two Scarborough Athletic and South Shields.

Tonight’s game in the Peak District is the second attempt to play the fixture, a frozen pitch seeing it called off last month.

Brig manager Neil Reynolds said: “Glossop are going well in the division and it will be another tough game.

“We are going there in good shape, we are six unbeaten, with four wins and two draws.

“The aim is to bring back three points and we will fight hard to do that.”

Reynolds will be without new boy Lewis Nightingale tonight.

The former Farsley Celtic playmaker works for Everton’s academy in the evenings.

Said Reynolds: “Lewis has his commitments at Everton, it was something we knew about when we signed him and agreed to work round.

“He played for half-an-hour as a substitute at Droylsden on Saturday and did well.

“While we don’t have him for midweek games, having Lewis at weekends will give us another good option.”

Brig’s draw at Droylsden saw Brad Carsley on target again, a 20th goal of the campaign for the summer signing from Longridge Town.

Reynolds said: “Brad has done really well, he’s got a lot of quality and is a big presence for us.”

