Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor wants safety first

Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor’s aim for 2019 is to keep the club in the NPL Premier Division.

Brig slipped to 16th in the table after back-to-back defeats to Marine and Warrington Town over the festive period.

They have 27 points after 23 league games and ensuring Brig stay up is the priority for the new man at the helm.

But it is an aim Taylor can see the newly-promoted club achieving. He said: “The aims are what we set out at the beginning.

“Bamber Bridge need to stay in this league, stabilise.

“We are still involved in two cup competitions and want to go as far as we can in them.

“But the main priority is to keep Bamber Bridge in this league.

“Once that is achieved then we will have a different aim.”

Brig lost 2-0 at promotion-chasing Warrington on New Year’s Day and now prepare to host Grantham Town on Saturday. And Taylor says that the spirit in his squad is unbelievable as they aim to bounce back.

He said: “We are pleased with how we have started, but it is a work in progress. We want to improve each game.

“We know there will be setbacks like there have been recently, while we are playing at the level that we are.

“We’ve only got a small squad and we are competing against teams with larger budgets and squads.

“The togetherness is unbelievable in our squad, and we are all moving forward together.”

Elsewhere, in the National League North, Southport entertain Nuneaton Borough.

The NPL West Division sees Clitheroe making the trip to Colwyn Bay tomorrow, while Kendal Town host Mossley.

Charnock Richard are at home to Abbey Hey in the NWCL Premier Division, and Burscough travel to West Didsbury and Chorlton.

And in the NWCL First Division North, Garstang welcome Bacup Borough to The Riverside, while Longridge travel to West Yorkshire to face Shelley.