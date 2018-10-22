Bamber Bridge are in no rush to appoint a replacement for Neil Reynolds who has left to take charge of FC United of Manchester

Bamber Bridge chairman Frank Doyle insisted the club will take their time before appointing Neil Reynolds’ successor.

The club’s board are due to meet today to discuss their vacant managerial position after Reynolds defection to FC United of Manchester.

Jamie Milligan

Doyle revealed the club have already been inundated with applications for the job.

But it is expected Reynolds’ former assistant Mick Taylor and director of football Neil Crowe will oversee training this week.

And they are likely to remain in charge for this weekend’s trip to Hyde United in the first round of the FA Trophy.

It is believed Crowe – who enjoyed a five-year stint as manager from 2011 to 2016 – is not interested in returning as manager on a permanent basis.

However, the club could look to appoint from within with Taylor and possibly Jamie Milligan in the running for the role.

Former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder Milligan is on the coaching staff at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, although he is still an important member of the first-team squad.

“We are having a meeting today to discuss things,” said Doyle.

“We will possibly look to appoint someone in the interim and then take things from there.

“We are in no rush – there’s enough expertise and knowledge already on the coaching staff for us to take our time.

“We have had lots of applications for the job – they were coming in even before Neil had left.”

Possible names in the frame for the position include former Bamber Bridge favourite Steve Wilkes, who is currently the manager of North West Counties outfit Northwich Victoria, and ex-Lancaster City boss Phil Brown.

Former Burnley, Celtic and Barnsley striker Andy Payton is also thought to be interested, although ex-Chorley manager Matt Jansen has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the post.

One man who has followed Reynolds to Broadhurst Park is first-team coach Mike Faulkner.

Meanwhile, Doyle admitted the club could not stand in Reynolds’ way after he made it clear that he wanted to take up the challenge of managing FC United.

Initially, Brig rejected the approach from the Red Rebels for Reynolds, who signed a three-year contract at Irongate in May.

But eventually they succumbed to the wishes of their manager and thrashed out a compensation package with FC United.

“I think he will do very well at FC United,” said Doyle. “He’s going to leave a huge void.

“But when I first head about it, I said to Neil that if he thought it was the right move for him then I wouldn’t stand in his way.

“We could not hold him back.”