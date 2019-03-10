Bamber Bridge 1, Whitby Town 3: Brig's winless run goes on

Bamber Bridge fell to a home defeat at the hands of Whitby Town despite taking the lead early on.

Alistair Waddecar fired Brig ahead inside 10 minutes, but a goal just before half time from Bradley Fewster proved the inspiration for a Whitby comeback.

Adam Gell's goal handed them the lead, before Fewster added his second and the visitors' third late on.

Brig started well on a cold and windy afternoon and were rewarded with the opening goal after just five minutes.

Matt Dudley swung in a teasing cross from a free kick and Waddecar found space at the back post, to nod the ball back across goal and into the bottom corner.

A minute after a set piece almost provided a second for Micky Taylor's men on 20 minutes.

Dudley whipped in another dangerous ball and this time it was Regan Linney, who came inches away from doubling the advantage.

Moments later Brig put a lovely move together down the left, the ball broke for Adam Dodd but his left-footed drive from close range was superbly blocked.

Despite the hosts' dominance, Whitby equalised with their only real attack of the half through Fewster, who tapped home Matt Tymon's low cross from a matter of yards.

With a minute of the half left, Waddecar went agonisingly close to restoring Brig's lead with a powerful header that skimmed the crossbar.

Linney then forced Jack Norton into a smart save, after lovely footwork that opened up the chance for a powerful shot at the near post.

Again Brig came out on the front foot and it was their No.11 Linney who came closest in the second half, with a strike from inside the box that whistled over the bar.

On the hour mark Whitby did go near, when Callum Patton's low shot was brilliantly turned behind by Russ Saunders, after the winger found himself free, six yards out.

Brig's shot stopper was on hand again five minutes later, this time to race off his line and save Fewster's effort after the No.9 ran through on goal.

The away side started to gain the upper hand as the half wore on, but they continued to squander chances with Saunders diving down to deny Tymon's effort next.

But with 15 minutes of the half left Whitby made their pressure count, when Gell lashed the ball home following a goalmouth scramble inside the Brig penalty box.

The hosts rallied and pushed for an equaliser but with five minutes to go the game was taken further away from them.

Fewster made room for himself inside the box and from 16 yards he unleashed a thunderous shot into the top right corner.

The home side huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way back into the game, meaning Whitby took all three points home.